Used 1992 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Gods chariot Mugen13 , 04/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Car shakes a lot causing body panels to rattle, but thats probably due to the 3 frontal accidents and the one rear end accident. We had to change the oil pump at 85k miles and the transmission is starting to slip. BUt this is due to lack of needed transmission fluid. OEM speakers sound pretty good.

Definition of reliable Kane , 12/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 260,000 km's on it, drove it for 2 years and all I had to do was change the oil and put gas in it. Amazingly reliable car. This thing will run forEVER. Handles great, got 27-32 mpg no matter how hard I drove it. A/C stopped working but that was no big deal.

Fun Car DA9 , 10/27/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my second car, my first Acura. The build quality is great on the car. I bought it from a dealership with only 55,000 miles in 2004. Great reliability as long as you keep up with regular maintenence schedule. Unfortunately mine wasn't so I am playing catch up; although it has never left me stranded. Lots of mods available and classic Honda looks.

1992 Integra GS-R johnsonm , 01/28/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought new, and haven't found anything that can replace it yet. Fun to drive, excellent reliability, still stylish looks.