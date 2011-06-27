  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1992 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Integra
Overview
See Integra Inventory
See Integra Inventory
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg22/28 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.290.4/369.6 mi.290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.8 ft.33.3 ft.33.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.5 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.8 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.50.7 in.50.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.52.7 in.52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.34.7 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.47.0 in.51.1 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.28.6 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.0 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.172.9 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight2608 lbs.2643 lbs.2703 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height50.6 in.50.0 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.100.4 in.102.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Torino Red Pearl
See Integra InventorySee Integra InventorySee Integra Inventory

Related Used 1992 Acura Integra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles