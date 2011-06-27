  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1991 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Acura Integra RS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Integra
Overview
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight2606 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Honey Beige
  • Concord Blue Metallic
  • Rio Red
See Integra Inventory

Related Used 1991 Acura Integra RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles