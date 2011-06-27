  1. Home
2019 Acura ILX Premium Package Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length182.2 in.
Curb weight3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Canyon Bronze
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Majestic Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Espresso, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

