Used 2017 Acura ILX Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages Features & Specs

More about the 2017 ILX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leather/suedeyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3137 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Catalina Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Bellanova White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
