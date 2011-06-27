  1. Home
Used 2013 Acura ILX Premium Package Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view with wide-angle and top view camerayes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Reverse tilt driver mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
leather/leatheretteyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Length179.1 in.
Curb weight2978 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Garnet
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Bellanova White Pearl
  • Silver Moon
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 87V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
