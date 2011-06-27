Used 2013 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

New to me ILX VIP , 07/26/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2013 ILX from the dealer used with 30k miles in 2016. So far so good. I had a Honda before and loved it so figured my next step would be an Acura. First the positives: Car rides well, love the GPS, blue tooth connectivity, and voice control. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it accelerates quite quickly and is very good on gas. Also the car is spacious, it comfortably fit me plus 3 other adults on a short road trip. Now the not so good: storage is extremely limited! the car doesn't even have a place to put spare change, I literally dump everything into the center counsel. Also the USB cord is awkwardly placed, when I first test drove the car I thought it was damaged (if you've seen it you know what I mean). Lastly, I got the tech package so I have leather seats but when I first started looking I was shocked to see that the base model comes standard with cloth seats, I've never seen a luxury car with cloth seats. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

2013 Acura ILX Hybrid w/ Tech Package Kerry Olson , 03/26/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful In April of 2015 we were in need of another car. Initially I looked at a BMW 335 and a Infintity G37 coupe, both of which I loved being a man. However I knew my wife wanted a good gas mileage that also had navigation, a CD player, heated seats, etc. I ended up choosing the ILX as it was below the book value at the time, was fully loaded, and though a hybrid it was sporty looking compared to other hybrids on the market. I also liked the option of shutting off the hybrid mode, which gives the car more umph when getting into traffic in the DFW area. On average with city and highway driving we average 39.3 MPG with the car not in hybrid mode. We have kept up with oil changes, etc and I don't know if there is a correlation or not but the car does get better mpg within the first 20% of a new oil change. The front seats are comfortable especially considering that the basis for this car is the Honda Civic. The only flaws I see are limited storage, and no leg room for an adult in the back seats. However the interior dash layout is great, the hands free is one of the best I have used, and though it takes premium gas I have never paid more than $24.00 to fill it and my wife can drive 4-6 weeks before filling. It also looks like a higher dollar car. We will always be an Acura fan due to this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surely NOT just a "glorified Civic" boudouris_3 , 06/19/2012 14 of 17 people found this review helpful Just upgraded from my 5-spd Saab 9-3 sedan to a brand new Acura ilx w/premium package and the 2.4L 6-spd engine. The premium package comes with nearly everything that you could ask for minus navigation. Very nice engine note that gives the car some personality without sounding like a cheap tuner. The only knock I could say about the ilx is the interior space which is expected to be small due to the price point and market that Acura intends to target. If you're in your 20s or early 30s and are looking for something fun to drive without sacrificing the luxury amenities, look no further than the ilx. Oh and by the way, I'm getting 35-40 highway mpg. Report Abuse

An Excellent Car! geiim , 01/28/2013 29 of 37 people found this review helpful I have had my ILX now for over a month and 1,500 miles. It is an excellent car. The complaints about the 2.0L engine being slow are not accurate. I find it to be very peppy and responsive. Plus I drive 64 miles back and forth from work 5 days a week and I have never gotten less than 30 MPG, with an average of 29 MPG city/hwy driving overall. The interior is of excellent quality and the ride is smooth and quiet. The electronics are excellent and the sound system is very good, I use the XM radio all the time and it never drops out. I'm 6 ft tall, 250 lbs and I fit very comfortably in the car. I've even ridden in the back seat and that was comfortable. It looks great and rides great! Report Abuse