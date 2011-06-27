Used 2002 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length192 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Aegean Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
