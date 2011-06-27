  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura CL
  4. Used 1999 Acura CL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Acura CL 3.0 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 CL
Overview
See CL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardiff Blue-Green Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Iced Teal Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Parchment
See CL Inventory

Related Used 1999 Acura CL 3.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles