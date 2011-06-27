Estimated values
1998 Acura CL 2.3 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,035
|$1,633
|$1,960
|Clean
|$911
|$1,441
|$1,731
|Average
|$663
|$1,058
|$1,272
|Rough
|$415
|$675
|$813
Estimated values
1998 Acura CL 3.0 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,516
|$3,099
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,221
|$2,736
|Average
|$925
|$1,630
|$2,011
|Rough
|$579
|$1,040
|$1,285
Estimated values
1998 Acura CL 2.3 Premium 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,047
|$1,719
|$2,086
|Clean
|$921
|$1,518
|$1,842
|Average
|$671
|$1,114
|$1,353
|Rough
|$420
|$711
|$865
Estimated values
1998 Acura CL 3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,887
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,666
|$1,987
|Average
|$783
|$1,223
|$1,460
|Rough
|$490
|$780
|$933