Used 1997 Acura CL 2.2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.4/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight3009 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
