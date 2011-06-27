Used 1997 Acura CL 3.0 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
